13 Feb 2020, Edition - 1675, Thursday
Coimbatore

Three-day India International Knit fair to begin in Tirupur on Feb 17.

Covai Post Network

February 13, 2020

Coimbatore : The 47th Edition of India International Knit Fair will begin at Tirupur, the Knitwear capital of India from February 17.

The 3-day Fair will be an ideal platform to develop business prospects and bound to pursue new trends as it unfolds choices galore in Men’s and Women’s wear, kids wear, sports wear. shirts, shorts, bermudas, tracksuits and skirts and lingeries.

India Knit Fair Association, the organisers is expecting serious buyers from Japan, Australia, Singapore, UK, USA, Canada South Africa UAE and the response from overseas buyers and buying agents to visit the fair was very much encouraging, a release said Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Handloom and Textiles minister, O S Manian will inaugurate the fair in the presence of Anima Husbandry minister, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan.

