Three day Mega Street Style Food Festival to begin from January 11

Coimbatore, Jan 7 : The 5th edition of grand street style food fest +Taste of Coimbatore+ will begin here from January 10, as part of the annual Kovai Vizha (Coimbatore festival)

Oganised by Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association, the three day event, will have 140 stalls in the food fest, of which 60 are food stalls and the rest includes games stall and sponsors’ stall. The price of food items have been made affordable in a limiter portion so that the visitors could experience all the food stalls and

taste all the items, the event chairman, Balachander told reporters here Tuesday

Along with delicious food, to cater to the appetite, three renowned artists – Musician Stephen Devassy (on the inaugural day, Singer Anuradha Sriram (on Jan 11 and Singer Diwakar (Januarya 12 12.01.2020) will perform with their bands in the food fest to entertain the visitors, he said.

The fest had generated around rs.five crore business last year, with nearly 50,000 foofall including children and it was expected to increase the business another 30 per cent, with additional 20,000 footfall, Balachander said.