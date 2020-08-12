Three days CBCID custody for accused in Sri Lankan national’s case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Chief Judicial Magistrate court here Wednesday granted CBCID to take three accused in the Aadhar document forgery case of Sri Lankan underworld don Angoda Lokka to its custody for three days for interrogation.

The trio–Madurai-based lawyer, Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran of Tirupur and a Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji were arrested in connection with fabricating documents to get an Aadhar card to Lokka, who was staying here for the last two years, in the name of Pradeep Singh.

The issue came to light, when Lokka died of cardiac arrest on July three here and the body was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day, after postmortem.

All the three accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (in-charge,) P Srikumar this afternoon.

While Thanji was brought from Puzhal Prison in Chennai, other two from Central jail here to the Court.

Hearing the arguments from both sides, Srikumar allowed the agency to take them into custody for three days and directed to produce them before 2 PM on August 15.

CBCID, which has taken over the probe, has formed seven teams to investigate the case, particularly on two issues whether the dead was really Lokka and the forging of the documents.