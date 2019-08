Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police have detained three persons for interrogation on Saturday in connection with the reported intrusion of six-member gang of Lashkar e Taiba into the State and also in the city.

The trio were taken on suspicion that they were in touch, with the extremists and were being interrogated at an undisclosed place, police sources said.

Amidst strict surveillance, patrolling and vehicle checks, police provided protection to the leaders of a few Hindu outfits, they said.