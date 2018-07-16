Ticket examiners help restoring bag to owner

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

COIMBATORE: Two ticket checking staff on Monday restored a handbag to the owner, who had left it in a coach of Nagercoil-Chennai Central Superfast Express at Salem Railway Station.

The Chief Ticket Inspector, Troydon Scurville, and Senior Ticket examiner B. Manikandan (both of Salem Division) who noticed the handbag that contained the original PAN card and Rs.4,442 cash, identified the owner through the reservation chart.

The passenger, Nageswari, had got down in Tiruchirapalli.

“They immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) through helpline and as per its directions, the bag has been handed over to Platform Inspector, Chennai for further action,” a railway release said..

Salem Division appreciated the on-duty ticket checking staff for timely action.