TN Govt will emphasize on holding NEET only once in a year

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu will lay stress on holding NEET only once in a year, even as the Centre has proposed to hold it twice, State Education minister, K A Sengottayan said today.

The State has so far not not received the letter from the Centre on the proposal and he has read it only in newspapers and once the Government received the letter, the State will emphasize on conducting the NEET only once a year, Sengottaiyan told reporters at the City Airport.

Stating that the students of Government schools will be given training in 412 Centres for NEET, he said that one hour training will be given during school days and three hours on holidays.

The review of special schemes in School Education will be held here on July 12, District Chief Education Officer and Assistant Education officers, will participate, he said, adding such reviews will be held in Madurai, Chennai and Tiruchirapalli.

Stating that eight lakh engineering graduates remained jobless across the Country, he said that in order to avoid such a situation, the State Government will give special skill training from 12th Standard so that they get jobs.

Sengottaiayan also said the new syllabus wll be in place from the next year, which will be better than CBSE curriculum.