TN sends 256 transformers, 40,000 electric meters to Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2018

ERODE: Tamil Nadu Government sent 256 transformers and 40,000 electricity meters to Kerala on Saturday.

Apart from this, the State also sent one lakh litres of Amma brand bottled water.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here, State Electricity Minister P. Thangamani said the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board had sent the transformers and power meters to the Kerala. “We will continue to help our neighbour at this hour of crisis,” the Minister said.

Till now, the State has sent 42 types of relief materials worth Rs. 4 crore to Kerala.

