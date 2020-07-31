TN surging ahead in industrial investment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Even amid the current pandemic scare, Tamil Nadu government is surging ahead in infrastructure development and attracting investments, Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani said on Friday.

The chief minister has signed MOUs for investment from eight industries, of which three will invest rs.490 crore in Coimbatore district,

Velumani said at a review meeting on coronavirus infection, with the heads of all departments, including revenue, police and health.

Stating that the death rate in the pandemic had been brought under control in the state,he said that as part of providing good treatment, the Government has created additional bed facilities numbering 1000 in the district including Periyanaickenpalayam, Mettupalayam, Hindustan Hospital, Pollachi and Codissia.

The district has at present 4,497 beds to treat Covid-19 patients, he said

Stating that so far 1.24 lakh persons had undergone test for Covid-19 of which 4,647 had been found to be positive, Velumani said that 1,396 persons are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, while 50 deaths have been reported.

He also said that chief minister has launched a scheme by which face masks will be distributed through ration shops by which 69.09 lakh

cardholderes will get 4.44 crore masks, from August five.

Velumani also laid the foundation stone for a Rs.20 lakh Aavin building in the existing complex in R S Puram.