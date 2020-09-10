  • Download mobile app
10 Sep 2020, Edition - 1885, Thursday
TNAU Diploma Program Admission

Covai Post Network

September 10, 2020

Coimbatore : TNAU offers two-year Diploma in Agriculture and Horticulture in three constituent institutes and 10 affiliated institutes.

Diploma in Agriculture is offered in two constituent and eight affiliated institutes.

Diploma in Horticulture is offered in one constituent and two affiliated institutes.

University Vice-Chancellor, Dr N Kumar today launched online application process to admit the candidates for the available 860 seats

Candidates can register their online applications by visiting the official website https://tnauonline.in from today.

Detailed information related to the admission process is provided in the information brochure available in the website. The Diploma brochures have been released in Tamil and English for the benefit of the candidates.

The last date of filling up of online application is October 16 and the last date
for receipt of the filled in applications along with the photocopies of the certificate
and application fees (Demand Drafts) is October 21.

The rank list will be released on October 29,Dr. M. Kalyanasundaram, Dean (Agriculture) and Chairman Admissions said.

