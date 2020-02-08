TNAU-Syngenta MOU for long term collaborative Research on Crop Protection

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Agri Business Major Syngenta Saturday signed a MoU to facilitate collaborative research in the field of agriculture.

Under the MoU, joint research programmes will be undertaken by TNAU and Syngenta to develop and adopt effective management strategies for

pests,diseases, nematodes and weeds for major agricultural and horticultural crops in Tamil Nadu.

TNAU VIce Chancellor, N Kumar said that such MoU mode collaboration will benefit TNAU and Syngenta to address and mitigate the newer and emerging invasive pest issues, locusts, etc. He also emphasized the need of such public private partnership on extension outreach programmes and stewardship, a TNAU release said here.

” Syngenta would be delighted to furthering their research work in collaboration with TNAU considering the expertise and pragmatic approach, on sustainable crop solutions through innovative labour saving formulation technologies and good agricultural practices to deliver value for the Indian farmers. These initiatives will be a win-win for all leading to better resource use and higher farmers ‘ household incomes,” Dr. Andre Oliveira, Head of Crop Protection Development APAC Syngenta, Singapore said.

Dr Sunil Kurchania, Head of Crop Protection Development, India emphasized that the need for extending innovations to across the entire agricultural sectors and food value chain in order to meet the challenges of increasing farm productivity, and partnership approach with State Agricultural Universities across the country.

The MoU was signed by Dr. A.S. Krishnamoorthy, the Registrar, TNAU and Dr Sunil Kurchania, Syngenta in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, N Kumar and other senior officials of different departments.