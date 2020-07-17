TNAU Undergraduate Admission process from August first week

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Admission process for the 10 Undergraduate degree programs for the 14 Constituent Colleges and 28 Affiliated Colleges

of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will begin from the first week of August.

This was announced by 2020 as announced by Dr. M. Kalyanasundaram, Dean (Agriculture) & Chairman (Admissions).

The Undergraduate degree programs being offered in TNAU are, B.Sc.n(Hons.) Agriculture, B.Sc, (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc., (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, B.Tech., (Agricultural Engineering), B.Sc, (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Tech., (FoodTechnology), B.Tech., (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering) and B.Sc.(Hons.) Agri Business Management.

There are 1,600 seats in the Constituent colleges and 3,100 seats in the affiliated colleges to be filled in 2020-21 admissions, a university release said Friday.

The admission process is completely an online process with the following stages–Online Registration & Application Filling, Rank list release, Counseling.Process, Seat allotment, Certificate Verification, Sliding Process and Provisional Seat Allotment.

Candidates can register their applications online by visiting the official website www.tnauonline.in and submit all the necessary

details along with application feenfrom the 1st week of August, 2020, which will be launched by Varsity Vice-Chancellor, Dr N Kumar.

The personal visit to the University for admission related enquiries has to be avoided due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, it said.