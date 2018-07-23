23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
- JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
- Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
- MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
- UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
- Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
- After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
- Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
- Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
- BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
TNSP cop found hanging on battalion premises in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
July 23, 2018
Coimbatore : A constable attached to 4th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police here was found hanging on a tree on its premises today.
Amarnath (23) from Nilakkottai in Dindigul district, had been working as a writer in the battalion in Kovaipudur in the city since 2016, police said.
Police personnel on morning rounds were shocked to see Amarnath hanging dead on the tree from a nylon rope.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot and arranged to send the body for post mortem.
A few policemen had seen Amarnath, a bachelor, going to his quarters on the premises around 10 pm yesterday, police said.