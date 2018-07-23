TNSP cop found hanging on battalion premises in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A constable attached to 4th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police here was found hanging on a tree on its premises today.

Amarnath (23) from Nilakkottai in Dindigul district, had been working as a writer in the battalion in Kovaipudur in the city since 2016, police said.

Police personnel on morning rounds were shocked to see Amarnath hanging dead on the tree from a nylon rope.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and arranged to send the body for post mortem.

A few policemen had seen Amarnath, a bachelor, going to his quarters on the premises around 10 pm yesterday, police said.