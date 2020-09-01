Total cases breaches 16,000, death touches 310 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The district continue to register over 500 covid-19 positive cases for the last few days and today’s count stood at 581, taking the total cases over 16,000.

Of the total cases of 16,075, 3,904 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes, and with two deaths of males above 75 years, the toll reached 310, a State Medical Bulletin said here.

A 75 year old man died of Covid-19 pneumonia on August 30 in a private hospital here.

A 85-year old male with positive, admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital on August 26, died on August 30, with bilateral broncho pneumonia, it said.

With 90 new cases, total cases in Erode were 3,264, of which 1,181 are undergoing treatment. With one death, the toll reached 43.

Salem also recorded 335 new cases, taking the tally to 11,412 of which 3,529 under treatment. 10 deaths today took the toll to 156.

In Tirupur the total cases went up to 2,812, with 87 new cases and 863 are undergoing treatment. One death took the toll to 66, it said.