TPDK protests against posting of other State members in TNEB

Coimbatore : Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhakam (TPDK) workers on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the electricity board office here in protest against recruiting candidates from other States as assistant engineers in the board.

Led by TPDK general secretary K Ramkrishnan, nearly 50 workers marched towards the office in Tatabad to stage a demonstration.

At one stage, a few workers attempted to jump over the barricades which was prevented by police.

Workers squatted in the middle of the road and raised slogans against the board for appointing 38 assistant engineers from other States neglecting the interests of Tamil Nadu. The protestors were arrested.

Ramakrishnan demanded a probe into the recruitments.