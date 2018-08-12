  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
12 Aug 2018, Edition - 1125, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • India is emerging as a hub for startups. Our country is moving in the right direction: PM Modi at IIT Bombay convocation
  • Tharoor had courted a controversy by claiming that PM Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.
  • Heavy downpour transformed roads into rivers in France; massive damage caused in China due to heavy rains
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas, leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is also with him. They were supposed to land at Kattappana in Idukki but were forced to move to Wayanad due to bad weather conditions
Travel

Coimbatore

Traders to down shutter for three days to protest closure of resorts

Covai Post Network

August 12, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Even as the sealing of all the 27 resorts in the elephant corridor in Nilgiris District completed around 8 PM, the traders and shopkeepers in and around Masinagudi decided to down their shutters for three days, to lodge their protest against the sealing of resorts.

The total removal of resorts, they claimed, will adversely affect their livelihood and expressed apprehension that similar sealing of resorts, shops and buildings will also continue around Gudalur, the largest elephant corridor in the area.

The vehicle owners, majority of them jeeps, also decided to join the three day protest, the traders association sources said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿