Traders to down shutter for three days to protest closure of resorts

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Even as the sealing of all the 27 resorts in the elephant corridor in Nilgiris District completed around 8 PM, the traders and shopkeepers in and around Masinagudi decided to down their shutters for three days, to lodge their protest against the sealing of resorts.

The total removal of resorts, they claimed, will adversely affect their livelihood and expressed apprehension that similar sealing of resorts, shops and buildings will also continue around Gudalur, the largest elephant corridor in the area.

The vehicle owners, majority of them jeeps, also decided to join the three day protest, the traders association sources said.