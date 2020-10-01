  • Download mobile app
01 Oct 2020
Coimbatore

Training programme on Weed Management to SC Farmers of T N

Covai Post Network

October 1, 2020

Coimbatore : All India Coordinated Research Project on Weed Management, Department of Agronomy, TNAU has assigned a task of conducting training programme on “Integrated Weed Management” to Scheduled Caste farmers
under Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (General) during 2020-21.

A one day training programme was conducted at Valayapalayam, Udumalpet Taluk in TIrupur district yesterday.

About 40 farmers participated and benefited on the weed management.

The Scheduled Caste coconut farmers were trained with herbicidal weed management in the cropped and non cropped areas and also were exposed to different herbicides.

