“Turn Ganapathi into an Eco-friendly Force” – Sadhguru

“Ganapathi as an idol must be made in natural and organic content; soil, rice flour, millet flour or turmeric are usually the material that has always been used,” said Sadhguru in a video message ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi which will be celebrated on Friday 10 September.

Appealing to citizens in a video message, Sadhguru said, “You must understand you have been given the liberty to create a God and then dissolve a God. Please use only organic, dissolvable material. Turn Ganapathi into an eco-friendly force.” He added that this is “important for the preservation of this culture and the glorification of the great God that we call as Ganesha.”

He called on citizens to “pledge to celebrate him responsibly & with care,” in his Twitter message. (https://twitter.com/SadhguruJV/status/1434853655740440576)