TVS Motor Company creates a ‘New Freestyle Performance’ segment with the launch of it’s all new naked sports TVS Apache RTR 310 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore : Backed by a rich racing pedigree spanning over four decades, TVS Motor Company unveils the latest addition and a new flagship to its iconic Apache line-up: the TVS Apache RTR 310 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu today. This highly anticipated naked sports motorcycle is set to redefine the realm of two-wheeled exhilaration with its impressive blend of power, agility and style and is poised to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts and adrenaline aficionados around the world. It promises an unmatched riding experience, setting new benchmarks and offering a gateway into the world of the freestyler.The TVS Apache RTR 310 leads in innovation right from its unique design, engine layout, heat management and many differentiated technologies which are focused on rider engagement, safety and comfort. Speaking at the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache RTR 310 is the first of a new generation of Apaches that inherit a 40 year racing pedigree and are based on our ‘Track to Road’ philosophy. We are excited to launch this motorcycle in Tamil Nadu today. This machine will be the start of a new era of Freestyle Performance Motorcycling with a core essence of thrill and fun. With many defining technologies, this flagship Apache like every other Apache will lead in technology setting new benchmarks for the category. Its cyborg inspired streetfighter design, all range torque and track tuned agility, elevates the fun of motorcycling for the new age riders – Power to Play for the Freestyler.The TVS Apache RTR series is already established as a formidable force in the naked format amongst premium lifestyle segment. The TVS Apache series recently crossed its 5 million global sales milestone becoming the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the segment.”

Redefining Tech:

Segment First Segment Defining

 Cruise Control  Bidirectional Quickshifter

 Dynamic Class D LED Headlamp  Race Tuned Linear Stability Control

 Dynamic Brake Lamp  Lightweight aluminum sub frame

 5 Ride Modes including all new Supermoto Mode  Tire Pressure Monitoring System

 Climatic Control Seats (Heating and Cooling)  Unique Reverse Inclined DOHC Engine

 5” TFT Cluster with GoPro Control, Music Control, Voice Assist, Smart Helmet Device Connectivity, Telephony and Navigation

 Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control with 6D IMU

o Cornering ABS

o Cornering Traction Control

o Cornering Cruise Control

o Wheelie Control

o Slope Dependent Control

o Rear Lift-off Control

Power to the freestyler, packed with performance:

• Built from ground-up, the motorcycle’s 312.2 cc engine has a unique reverse inclined DOHC engine that provides a compact engine layout resulting in mass centralisation. The all-new forged aluminium piston is 5% lighter which produces a peak power of 35.6 PS @ 9,700 rpm and maximum torque of 28.7 Nm @ 6,650 rpm. The engine is tuned for all range torque delivery which gives you unlimited thrill across the power band and the fastest in segment 0-60 of 2.81 secs

• The power is delivered through a 6-speed transmission with all new Bi Directional Quickshifter. The quickshifter is specially tuned for widest operating range starting from 2,300 rpm all the way to the red line. The state-of-the-art Throttle-By-Wire system comprises of an intelligent 46mm large throttle body that provides a crisp power delivery.

• Additionally, the motorcycle offers Race Tuned Linear Stability Control (RT-LSC) that includes straight line dual channel ABS, Cruise control, Linear Traction Control and rear lift protection. The first in segment cruise control maintains the set speed without any throttle or clutch input helping in reducing rider fatigue over long distance riding. The cruise control feature allows you to downshift and upshift up to 2 gears to achieve optimum cruise rpm and use cruise for longer period.

• Race Tuned Slipper Clutch allows for rapid downshifts, allowing for later braking and more precise cornering. The assist function tightly binds the clutch plates during acceleration, to provide enhanced torque carrying capacity with reduced clutch operating force.

• The Engine Coolant Jacket Optimization along with 23 rows of radiator tubes is designed to have best-in-class heat management by reducing the engine temperature, allowing for superior performance and higher revving.

• The motorcycle brings in Glide Through Technology (GTT), a first-in-segment feature that aids ease of riding during slow movements while in traffic or otherwise.

Sculpted Design and Dynamics of the freestyler:

• The TVS Apache RTR 310 sports a forward biased mass with an upswept sleek tail giving it a unique streetfighter silhouette. The DRL, headlamp and tail lamp are all designed to give a menacing cyborg look. The unique lightweight aluminium sub frame embodies an exoskeletal look that maximizes its agility. The all new lightweight 8 spoke dual coloured alloy wheels enhance the flamboyance.

• The Hyper Spec trellis frame of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is designed to provide excellent dynamic response at higher speeds, greater agility and ease of manoeuvrability. This is further accentuated with sporty steel tapered handlebars to give the rider precise control. The machine’s ergonomics are optimized for better load distribution to give excellent steering control and good lower back comfort during long rides. The adjustable hand levers provide 4 levels of adjustment for increased accessibility during diverse riding styles.

• The suspension on the motorcycle is honed and tuned by the experts from KYB. The monoshock with monotube floating piston technology has hydraulic stopper with check valves providing precise damping and smooth dynamic response to achieve best-in-class lateral acceleration and cornering speeds. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is equipped with Michelin Road 5 tyres, that are engineered with next-gen compounds and featuring Michelin’s patented ACT+ technology, to provide superior grip for cornering and offer a premium ride feel.

Advanced Technology for the freestyler:

• Built on a foundation of advanced technology, the motorcycle is equipped with 5 ride modes namely Urban, Rain, Sports, Track and the all-new Supermoto mode that disengages the rear ABS while maximizing the power. The horizontal 5” TFT race computer offers unique UI themes, and customizable settings including traction control, cruise control, quickshifter, climatic seat control, TPMS, headlamp brightness and DRL control. The SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity links the TVS Apache RTR 310 with your smartphone offering a series of features including telephony, music control, GoPro control, smart helmet connectivity, voice assist, race telemetry, precise turn by turn navigation with what3words, digi docs and crash alert.

• The motorcycle features first in segment smart lighting features – The all new Class D Dynamic LED Headlamp which has 3 levels of light intensity that changes basis the speed thus providing optimum lighting. The all new Dynamic Brake Lamp triggers rapid flashing of the brake lamp during hard braking.

Customization for the freestyler

• TVS Apache RTR 310 will be offered on the TVS Built To Order platform which will empower customers to customize and personalize their machine based on 2 customisation kits namely Dynamic kit, Dynamic pro kit and a unique Sepang Blue Race Graphic option. The kits include first in segment technologies for the hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts.

• Dynamic kit includes fully adjustable suspension with preload, compression and rebound damping adjustment on the front suspension and preload + rebound damping on the rear monoshock which a wide range of adjustability for varied riding conditions. The kit also includes a Tire Pressure Monitoring System to keep real time track of tire pressure for optimum performance and Brass Coated drive chain that not only enhances the look of the motorcycle but also protects from rust thus increasing the life of the chain.

• The new Dynamic Pro kit will offer a host of first in segment technology features namely Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control and Climate Control seat. The RT-DSC features a first in segment 6D IMU that provides the ultimate safety package – Cornering ABS, Cornering traction control, Cornering Cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear lift-off control. The IMU is also paired with the cruise function to offer a first in segment cornering cruise control that adjusts the cruising speed of the motorcycle basis the lean angle and use cruise for longer period.

• Globally the first in motorcycles, Climatic Control seat offers instant heating and cooling by 15oC from the ambient temperature and is controlled via the TFT cluster.

• With respect to styling, the Sepang Blue – Race Edition, reflects 40 years of TVS Racing heritage through unique race inspired decals paired with the iconic blue, red and white colours.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts of 12 exclusive freestyler accessories including knuckle guard, visor, pannier and top box kit and 14 safety gears and lifestyle merchandize for the customers to choose from. The motorcycle offers 24×7 roadside assistance and hassle-free servicing with its annual maintenance contracts.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 is launched in 3 standard SKUs and 3 BTO customizations with an attractive pricing:

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom India)

Arsenal Black (w/o Quickshifter) ₹ 2,42,990

Arsenal Black ₹ 2,57,990

Fury Yellow ₹ 2,63,990

BTO (Built To Order)

• Dynamic Kit

• Dynamic Pro Kit

• Sepang Blue

₹ 18,000

₹ 22,000

₹ 10,000