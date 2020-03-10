Two arrested for hurling petrol bomb in Coimbatore mosque

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With the arrest of two persons, police Tuesday claimed to have solved the sensitive incident of hurling petrol bomb on a mosque in Ganapati in the city on March 6.

The duo was arrested during a vehicle check around 6 AM, when they attempted to escape after seeing the police.

The arrested, Pandi alias Sadayandi and Akhil said to have confessed that they wanted to retaliate the attack on Hindu Munnani District Secretary, Madukkarai Anand when he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna on the night of March five.

The accused said that they had filled the petrol in an empty beer bottle and hurled at the mosque around 1 AM, police said.

After producing them in a court, both were remanded and lodged in the Central jail, they said.

In another CAA related case, one Balamuguran, hailing from TIrunelveli district was arrested Tuesday morning, on charges of speaking against the Central Government, police, communal harmony and also sovereignty of the country, during an anti-CAA protest organised in Selvapuram in the city on February 22.

Balamurugan was also remanded and lodged in the Central jail.