Two dead, five rescued from the debris of collapsed building in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a building collapse in Chettiveedhi in the city due to heavy rains accompanied with strong winds Sunday night, while five others were rescued.

The one-storey building suddenly came down and eight persons, including two in the ground floor were trapped in the debris around 10.30 PM.

Police and Fire and Rescue personnel toiled hard to clear the debris and managed to pull out those who trapped, while the district collector, K Rajamani and Police commissioner, Sumit Saran monitoring the rescue operations.

However a woman and a male died under the impact of the collapse, police said.

The rescued include a six year old child and search is on for another, they said.