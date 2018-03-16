  • Download mobile app
Coimbatore

Two killed, two hurt in multiple vehicle collision

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2018

Coimbatore : Two persons were killed and two injured when their van collided with an omnibus near Salem and a car hit it from behind in the early hours of today.

Ganesan, 35, along with his friend Mathimaran and driver Karthikeyan, was returning to Salem after purchasing three breed dogs from Athur when the mishap occurred around 4 am today, police said.

The van driver attempted to overtake a car and dashed against an incoming omnibus proceeding to Chennai from Kerala near Kariyampatti, resulting in instantaneous death of Ganesan, even as a car coming from behind hit the van, they said.

Police, took seriously bleeding Karthikeyan and Mathimaran in an ambulance, but he died on way to the Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, two passengers in the car sustained injuries.Two of the three dogs in the van escaped and the other dog was rescued and taken to the police station.

