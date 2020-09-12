Two kumkis brought as part of efforts to tranquilise injured elephant

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Following a decision to tranquilise an injured tusker, roaming in Nellithurai reserve forest in Mettupalayam Range of the district, two kumkis (tamed elephants) were brought for the purpose on Saturday.

The elephant was found limping with serious injuries on its left leg and abdomen for the last few days and the forest department officials had placed fruits mixed with medicines along the path it was normally taking.

However, the wounds were not properly healing .Hence the department decided to tranquilise and treat the pachyderm .

A special team has been formed to monitor its movement and tranquilise it, with veterinarian Dr Sukumar in the lead, department sources said..

To support the operation to bring the injured elephant to the right place, two kumkis have been brought to the area, they added.