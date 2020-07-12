  • Download mobile app
12 Jul 2020, Edition - 1825, Sunday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.
  • 2 labourers were injured after Pakistan’s Army fired to stop civilian bunker construction in Karnah, LOC.
  • Kanpur encounter case: Vikas Dubey has been arrested.
Travel

Coimbatore

Two police stations in Coimbatore sealed as cops test covid-19 positive

Covai Post Network

July 12, 2020

Coimbatore : With five police personnel, including a woman constable, testing Covid-19 positive, the Thudiyalur Station in the city was closed temporarily on Sunday.

The swab samples of 31 police personnel attached to the Station were taken three days ago and test results showed five personnel positive for Coronavirus infection, police said.

In view of this, the station on Mettupalayam highway was closed temporarily and will function from a marriage hall at a distance of two kms for four days after spraying the disinfectants, they said.

Similarly, a police station in Sulur on the outskirts was also closed from Saturday, after a grade-1 constable tested positive for the disease.

Station will reopen after fumigation, police said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿