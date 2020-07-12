Two police stations in Coimbatore sealed as cops test covid-19 positive

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With five police personnel, including a woman constable, testing Covid-19 positive, the Thudiyalur Station in the city was closed temporarily on Sunday.

The swab samples of 31 police personnel attached to the Station were taken three days ago and test results showed five personnel positive for Coronavirus infection, police said.

In view of this, the station on Mettupalayam highway was closed temporarily and will function from a marriage hall at a distance of two kms for four days after spraying the disinfectants, they said.

Similarly, a police station in Sulur on the outskirts was also closed from Saturday, after a grade-1 constable tested positive for the disease.

Station will reopen after fumigation, police said.