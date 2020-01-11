  • Download mobile app
11 Jan 2020, Edition - 1642, Saturday
Coimbatore

Two women held with parakeets and other endangered bird species

Covai Post Network

January 11, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 11 A middle aged woman, along with her accomplice, was arrested Saturday for possessing rose-ringed parakeets and other endangered bird species, which were banned for selling.

Some members of Wildlife enthusiasts noticed the movement of the woman, Krishnaveni and another woman accomplice with the caged birds on the outskirts for the last few days. The enthusiasts found Krishnaveni selling parakeets in Thudiyalur on Saturday morning and caught her red- handed and handed her over to Forest department officials, police said.

On search, the officials found nearly 120 birds, for sales at Rs.600 to Rs.700 per pair, they said adding that Krishnaveni was held two to three times earlier also and let off after imposing fine. Being a part of network, officials had a few months ago seized more than 1,000 Alaxendrian and Rose ringed parakeets and other
endangered bird species across Tamil Nadu.

The officials are interrogating the women, police said.

