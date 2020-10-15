UG admissions rank list on Oct 23/28

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The general rank list for UG admissions for 2020-21 in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be released on October 23 and the special reservation list on October 28.

The rank list release was originally scheduled for today and postponed, due to larte number of applications.

The online application scrutiny process for the admission for 10 degree programs offered in 14 Constituent Colleges and 28 Affiliated Colleges of TNAU is still under in process, Dr. M. Kalyanasundaram, Dean (Agriculture) & Chairman (Admissions), said in a statement today.

Nearly 50,000 applications have been received for admissions, he said.