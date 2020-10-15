  • Download mobile app
16 Oct 2020, Edition - 1921, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 47% Covid deaths among those aged below 60 years, says health ministry
  • Govt mulls strategy for #Covid vaccine availability, distribution by July 2021
  • Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid signs ordinance on capital punishment in rape cases
Travel

Coimbatore

UG admissions rank list on Oct 23/28

Covai Post Network

October 15, 2020

Coimbatore: The general rank list for UG admissions for 2020-21 in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be released on October 23 and the special reservation list on October 28.

The rank list release was originally scheduled for today and postponed, due to larte number of applications.

The online application scrutiny process for the admission for 10 degree programs offered in 14 Constituent Colleges and 28 Affiliated Colleges of TNAU is still under in process, Dr. M. Kalyanasundaram, Dean (Agriculture) & Chairman (Admissions), said in a statement today.

Nearly 50,000 applications have been received for admissions, he said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿