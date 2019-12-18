University students held for protesting against CAA, during visit of Governor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of students of Bharathiyar University here who were protesting against the CAA, were removed, as the Tamil Nadu Governor was scheduled to visit for the convocation Wednesday.

A section of students holding placards like “India is not your father’s property. No CAA, No NRC” raised slogans against the Act and also attack on the students of Jamia Milia.

As governor, Banwarilal Purohit was about to reach the university to attend the Convocation, the agitating students were removed and taken in a van, police said.

One of the students said that the protest was also targeted against the visit of Purohit.

Meanwhile, majority of the students in private PSG College of Arts and Science, squatted inside the campus to lodged their protest againstthe Act and also attack on Jamia students.

A group of lawyers, belonging to All India Lawyers Union and PUCL, staged a demonstration near the district complex demanding immediate repealing of the act, as it was against the Constitution.

They also said that CAA is dividing the people on religious grounds and also said that they stood by the Jamia students.