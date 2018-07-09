Unpaid salary: Migrant workers seek Collector’s intervention

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Caught between the factory owner and the contractor, migrant workers from Odisha on Monday sought the intervention of the District Collector, to get their salaries pending for the last 45 days, due to which some of them were starving.

Around 40 workers came to the collectorate to submit a petition highlighting their plight, working in Sri Varahi Amman Steels, seeking to help to get their arrears.

Stating that both the owner and the contractor, who hired them, were indulged in a blame game over the salary, the workers said that the owner was claiming that the money was paid to the contractor, who denied this.

“The contractor says he received only Rs. 25 lakh out of Rs.37 lakh and that he will be able to pay only after he receives the full amount,” they said.

The workers said that they were paid only 15 days salary in May and not received June salary and sought the intervention of the administration, as they have no no money for food.