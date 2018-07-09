  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Jul 2018, Edition - 1092, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi inaugurates Samsung’s largest plant in Noida, U.P, says ‘key to India and South-Korean relations’
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi travels by the Delhi Metro on their way to Samsung plant in Noida
  • The 3 convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape will be hanged for the brutal crime they committed on the night of December 16, 2012
  • Death for Nirbhaya’s rapists upheld, review plea by convicts dismissed
  • NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons
  • A rival gangster who was lodged in the same jail has been named as a suspect by the Uttar Pradesh police
  • According to the local police, one militant has been killed in the encounter in the forest area of Handwara
  • Schools have been shut down in Mumbai after the city witnessed heavy rainfall
  • AIMIM endorses AIMPLB’s decision to set up Sharia Courts across the country
Travel

Coimbatore

Unpaid salary: Migrant workers seek Collector’s intervention

Covai Post Network

July 9, 2018

COIMBATORE: Caught between the factory owner and the contractor, migrant workers from Odisha on Monday sought the intervention of the District Collector, to get their salaries pending for the last 45 days, due to which some of them were starving.

Around 40 workers came to the collectorate to submit a petition highlighting their plight, working in Sri Varahi Amman Steels, seeking to help to get their arrears.

Stating that both the owner and the contractor, who hired them, were indulged in a blame game over the salary, the workers said that the owner was claiming that the money was paid to the contractor, who denied this.

“The contractor says he received only Rs. 25 lakh out of Rs.37 lakh and that he will be able to pay only after he receives the full amount,” they said.

The workers said that they were paid only 15 days salary in May and not received June salary and sought the intervention of the administration, as they have no no money for food.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿