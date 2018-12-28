  • Download mobile app
28 Dec 2018, Edition - 1263, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Centre clears 10,000 crores Gaganyaan Project, to send India’s 1st manned flight to space by 2022
  • Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran’s New Year message to staff: 2019 will bring macro challenges
  • Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at ISRO, 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot
  • It should be investigated: Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP
  • Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against personal secretaries caught in sting operation
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; Session to begin on Monday
Travel

Coimbatore

Various organisations led by PFI seek release of Seven Tamils

Covai Post Network

December 28, 2018

Coimbatore : About 800 activists, belonging to various organisations today staged a demonstration here seeking immediate release of seven Tamils, lodged in the jail in connection with the assassination of former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi.

Organised by Popular Front of India, the activists took out a procession from Anna Statue to South Taluk Officer, covering nearly one km, also sough the release of Muslim prisoners sentenced for life imprisonment.

Thanthai Peiyar Dravida Kazhagam general secretary, K Ramakrishnan, Human Rights Organisation State president and lawyer B Mohan, District SDPI general secretary, K Raja Hussain and PFI District president, A Anwar Hussain were among those participated in the demonstration, police said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿