Various organisations led by PFI seek release of Seven Tamils

Coimbatore : About 800 activists, belonging to various organisations today staged a demonstration here seeking immediate release of seven Tamils, lodged in the jail in connection with the assassination of former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi.

Organised by Popular Front of India, the activists took out a procession from Anna Statue to South Taluk Officer, covering nearly one km, also sough the release of Muslim prisoners sentenced for life imprisonment.

Thanthai Peiyar Dravida Kazhagam general secretary, K Ramakrishnan, Human Rights Organisation State president and lawyer B Mohan, District SDPI general secretary, K Raja Hussain and PFI District president, A Anwar Hussain were among those participated in the demonstration, police said.