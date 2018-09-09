Veteran tamil film actor Kovai Senthil dies

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Veteran Tamil film character actor Kumarasamy,popularly known as Kovai Senthil, passed away after brief illness in a private hospital here today.



He was 74 and died at the hospital at Vadavalli this morning and the body was buried in the noon.

He made his film debut in Director K Bhagyaraj’s Oru Kai Osai in 1980 and acted in more than 200 films.

South India Film Artistes Association in a release expressed its deep condolences in his death.