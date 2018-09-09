09 Sep 2018, Edition - 1153, Sunday
FLASH NEWS:
- Central Government decides to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20 – 24 February 2019
- Modi government has failed on all fronts, says former PM Manmohan Singh
- BJP two-day National Executive meeting will be held in Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre today.
- Today, petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark and was retailing at Rs 80.38 compared to Rs 79.99 yesterday
Veteran tamil film actor Kovai Senthil dies
Covai Post Network
September 9, 2018
Coimbatore : Veteran Tamil film character actor Kumarasamy,popularly known as Kovai Senthil, passed away after brief illness in a private hospital here today.
He was 74 and died at the hospital at Vadavalli this morning and the body was buried in the noon.
He made his film debut in Director K Bhagyaraj’s Oru Kai Osai in 1980 and acted in more than 200 films.
South India Film Artistes Association in a release expressed its deep condolences in his death.