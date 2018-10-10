Vice-President apprised of Kongu region development issues

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Directors of Kongu Global Forum (KGF) apprised Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu pf the issues pertaining to the development of Kongu Region, comprising seven districts of western Tamil Nadu.

Naidu is here on a two-day visit to participate in a few events.

KGF chairman A Shaktivel, vice-hair Vanitha Mohan and director Ravi Sam called on Naidu on Wednesday and requested him to permit international carriers operate flights out of Coimbatore.

They also appealed the Vice-President to help convert Coimbatore into a hub and spoke model airport to facilitate travelers of the region.A detailed memorandum highlighting the requests was presented, a forum statement said.