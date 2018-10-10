  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
10 Oct 2018, Edition - 1184, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • After Satyendra Jain, AAP Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot under Income Tax radar. IT raids are currently underway in 16 places
  • 4-year-old girl gets India’s first skull implant in Pune: Doctors
  • Touching a woman inappropriately at the workplace can land you in jail for 5 yrs
Travel

Coimbatore

Vice-President apprised of Kongu region development issues

Covai Post Network

October 10, 2018

Coimbatore : Directors of Kongu Global Forum (KGF) apprised Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu pf the issues pertaining to the development of Kongu Region, comprising seven districts of western Tamil Nadu.

Naidu is here on a two-day visit to participate in a few events.

KGF chairman A Shaktivel, vice-hair Vanitha Mohan and director Ravi Sam called on Naidu on Wednesday and requested him to permit international carriers operate flights out of Coimbatore.

They also appealed the Vice-President to help convert Coimbatore into a hub and spoke model airport to facilitate travelers of the region.A detailed memorandum highlighting the requests was presented, a forum statement said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿