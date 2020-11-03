Vigil stepped up in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Udhagamandalam: Vigil has been stepped up in the Nilgiris and all the 11 border checkposts have been strengthened .

Stating this here on Tuesday,the Nilgiris Superinrendent of Police Dr.V.Sasimohan said that the action of the police followed today’s incident in neighbouring Banasuram village of Wynaad district of Kerala.

In an exchange of fire between a Thunderbolt team of the Kerala police and a suspected Maoist aged about 35 there the latter had been killed.

He added that the police throughout the district are on a high alert and armed security personnel have been stationed at the checkposts.Special ‘Omega’ teams have been pressed into combing operations along the borders.The intelligence machinery has been geared