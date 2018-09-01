Vishnu, Joseph take opening day’s honours

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Mumbai’s Nayan Chatterjee and the Chennai duo Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Mathew underlined their class in Round 2 of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here today, winning their respective races in great style on the opening day here at the Kari Motor Speedway.

Nayan was at his fastest best in the Euro JK 2018 category, making his intentions clear in the morning qualifiers itself. In an incredibly pacy session that saw the entire field finish virtually inside a few breaths of each other, he clocked the fastest lap time of 1:00.514 minutes.

Nayan continued his great run through the day, winning both his races quite comfortably. He collected 16 crucial points to stake his claim for this year’s crown.

Karthik Tharani claimed the second place in both the races while Sri Lanka’s Brayan Perera and Ashwin Datta shared the third place to leave the competition tantalisingly poised.

Vishnu and Joseph continued their dominance in the LGB 4 and Suzuki Gixxer Cup, picking up 10 points each to hang on to the top position on the championship leader board.

Vishnu (MSport) was in a zone as he needed just 17:59.323 to complete his 15 laps and finished an impressive 2.323 seconds ahead of the entire field of 26 racers.

Rohit Khanna (Dark Don Racing) and Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) took the second and third places to maintain their primacy on the points table. Lea Daran proved to be the fastest lady in this category, finishing 15th for Ahura Racing.

Joseph was, like always, in his elements in the Suzuki Gixxer Gup. He began at the third place in the starting grid but managed to shake the competition and get past the post first.

It was a thrilling finish, with Joseph and Syed Muzamil Ali literally going neck and neck in the final stretch. Sachin Chaudhary took the third place.

The Red Bull Road to Rookies saw a minor flutter as Jerome Vanlalrengpuia upset the Round 1 winners. He claimed the top place while PC Andy Lalhmangaihsanga and Eshaan Shankar came in behind him.

The freshly introduced category, the JK Tyre Novice Cup which will be the bridge between karting and formula racing, saw Nellore’s Vishwas Vijayaraj (DTS racing) outshine 21 other racers. Siddharth Mehdiratta of Lucknow and Hashim EKP

RESULTS :

Euro JK 18:

Race 1: 1. Nayan Chatterjee; 2. Karthik Tharani; 3. Brayan Perera

Race 2: 1. Nayan Chatterjee; 2. Karthik Tharani; 3. Ashwin Datta

LGB 4: 1. Vishnu Prasad (Msport); 2. Rohit Khanna (Dark Don Racing); 3. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport)

Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Joseph Matthew; 2. Syed Muzammil Ali; 3. Sachin Chaudhary

JK Tyre Novice Cup: 1. Vishwas Vijayaraj (DTS racing), 2. Siddharth

Mehdiratta (Momentum Motorsports), 3. Hashim EKP (DTS racing)

Red Bull Road To Rookies: 1. Jerome Vanlalrengpuia; 2. PC Andy Lalhmangaihsanga; 3. Eshaan Shankar.