VP Venkaiah Naidu who’s in Coimbatore is hopeful of a solution to the farmers protest

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has expressed confidence that a speedy and fair solution to the problems raised by the farmers would be reached as the government and the farmers were ready for talks.

Naidu made the comments while referring to media reports on the demands of the struggling farmers and the response given to them by the central government representatives and opined that there was a possibility of a solution.

He said both sides should understand each other and move towards a solution. In doing so, the Vice President hoped that it would be a positive and meaningful negotiation for both parties.

Naidu said unregulated marketing of agricultural products was a long-standing demand of farmers and he himself had spoken about it a lot of times. He added that ‘one country, one food zone’ is a long-standing demand.

The Vice President said that the development of the country was closely related to the development of the peasantry. Therefore, it is the duty of all to support the farmers, he said.

He said that the farmers had rendered a great service to the country during the pandemic and praised the government for taking steps to increase the income of the farmers.

The Vice President is currently in Coimbatore to participate in the 41st annual convocation of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, scheduled for today. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is in attendance as well.