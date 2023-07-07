Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd to Showcase QuikShef and Snack Buddy’s Retail and HoReCa Range at India HoReCa Expo 2023 Codissia Trade Fair Complex from July 5th to July 7th, 2023

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore —Wardwizard Food and Beverages Ltd, one of the leading players in the food and beverage industry, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated India HoReCa Expo 2023. The event, which began today, will run from July 5th to July 7th, 2023, at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.

India HoReCa Expo is a premier exhibition dedicated to the Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering (HoReCa) industry, bringing together industry professionals, suppliers, and decision-makers from across the country. Wardwizard Food and Beverages Ltd is excited to be a part of this prestigious event and will be showcasing the extensive Retail and HoReCa product range of QuikShef and Snack Buddy, including the RTE Products, Frozen Products, Sauces and Condiments.

Speaking on the participation in India HoReCa Expo 2023, Ms. Sheetal Bhalerao, Chairperson, and MD of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd., said, “We are pleased to showcase our wide range of offerings at India HoReCa Expo 2023. It serves as an excellent platform for us to present our renowned QuikShef and Snack Buddy brands, along with the launch of our exciting wide range of HoReCa products. We are eager to introduce our innovative and high-quality products to the attendees, and we look forward to exploring new business opportunities. With this, the company is prepared to enter a new market and will soon make a variety of its products available in Coimbatore.”

Wardwizard Food and Beverages offers unparalleled convenience, ensuring that customers can savor mouth-watering meals without the hassle of extensive preparation. The diversity of the QuikShef offerings guarantees there’s something to suit every palate, while the Snack Buddy sauces add an extra layer of excitement and flavor to any dish. The HoReCa range will further enhance the company’s commitment to providing innovative and high-quality products to the industry.

By participating in India HoReCa Expo 2023, Wardwizard Food and Beverages aims to connect with industry professionals, build new partnerships, and expand its business reach. The company looks forward to contribute to the event’s success and looks forward to a fruitful exhibition.

About Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd.: Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd is a BSE-listed company based in Village-Por, Vadodara, Gujarat. It is a unique food business that combines the spirit of entrepreneurship with traditional Indian flavors. Wardwizard offers an extensive range of products including frozen foods, ready-to-eat foods, beverages, spices, and condiments.