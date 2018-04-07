Warrant issued against cop for failing to appear before court

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A Special court here on Saturday ordered to issue arrest warrant against a police constable who failed to appear before it.

The prosecution case was that one Banwarlal had lodged a complaint that some police officials had sought Rs.50,000 as bribe for not registering a case against him for allegedly selling banned tobacco products in 2014.

The complainant had named the then Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sukumaran, and 16 others in the case, which was later transferred to CB-CID and was going on in Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act.

As the case came for hearing on Saturday before Judge John Mino, a constable John Xavier failed to appear, while others were present.

The judge directed the police to issue arrest warrant against Xavier and posted the case to May 11.