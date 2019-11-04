  • Download mobile app
04 Nov 2019
Coimbatore

Water from Azhiyar dam to irrigate 22,332 acre in Coimbatore district

Covai Post Network

November 4, 2019

Coimbatore : Water from Azhiyar Dam was released Monday for irrigating 22,332 acres in Pollachi and Anamalai areas in the district.

A total of 2,250 Million CFT of water will be released for 135 day, a minimum of 70 days with specific intervals, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said at the release function.

He asked the farmers to use the water judiciously so that they get more yield.

All the ponds and waters bodies in the State were full due to the ‘kudimaramathu’ works carried ou by the Government, he pointed out.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pollachi V Jayaraman, District Collector, K Rajamani and senior PWD officials were present.

