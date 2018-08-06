  • Download mobile app

06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Coimbatore

West Zone Sports meet: Over 2000 students participate

Covai Post Network

August 6, 2018

COIMBATORE: Over 2,000 students from 53 schools are participating in the five-day West Zone Sports and Athletics, which began at Bharathiar University on Monday.

Organised by the Isha Vidhya Matric Higher Secondary School, Santhegoundanpalayam, there will be games such as volleyball, football, handball, throw ball, basketball, hockey, ball badminton, kabbadi with kho kho and tennikoit.

The tournament will conclude on August 10, with first 3 days for boys and two days for girls.

Isha Vidhya students (U-14 category) defeated SBOA 1-0 in a hockey match played on Monday.

