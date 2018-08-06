West Zone Sports meet: Over 2000 students participate

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Over 2,000 students from 53 schools are participating in the five-day West Zone Sports and Athletics, which began at Bharathiar University on Monday.

Organised by the Isha Vidhya Matric Higher Secondary School, Santhegoundanpalayam, there will be games such as volleyball, football, handball, throw ball, basketball, hockey, ball badminton, kabbadi with kho kho and tennikoit.

The tournament will conclude on August 10, with first 3 days for boys and two days for girls.

Isha Vidhya students (U-14 category) defeated SBOA 1-0 in a hockey match played on Monday.