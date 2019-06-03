Widow alleges photocopy of cheque was given as compensation

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The widow of a construction worker, who was electrocuted a year ago, has accused the contractor of giving her a photocopy of a cheque for Rs 6lakh, as compensation.

Lakshmi arrived at the collectorate here on Monday to submit a petition seeking immediate intervention in getting the compensation.

She said her husband Periyasamy was electrocuted after coming into contact with a live-wire while digging at the construction site at Ondipudur in the city a year ago.

The contractor Manickavasagam had promised to pay Rs 6 lakh as compensation and reportedly handed over a cheque through his lawyer, which happened to be a photostat copy, she said.

She said that with three children studying in school, she was finding it difficult to make both ends meet, and appealed to the District Collector to intervene and take steps to get her the compensation.