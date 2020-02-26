Wild animals including elephant charred to death in Ooty

Covai Post Network

Ooty : In a major fire accident, due to electric short circuit, carcass of an elephant, wild boars, mongooses and crows were found charred in Cherampady forest area in Nilgiris district, today.

The forest department officials, along with Anti Poach Warders had gone for morning rounds, when they noticed the the elephant, about 12 year old, five wild boars, two mongooses and large number of crows in charred condition in the area coming under Gudalur forest range.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that a HT wire coming from Cincara Power house to Uppati division, coming through forest areas, was snapped, resulting in bursting of insulators. As a result the electricity was passing through stay wire, which led to power passing to earth causing fire, forest department sources said.

The animals might have burnt to death in the fire, said to be occured three days ago, in which nearby trees and other plantations also burnt, they said.

Senior officials from Police, Electricity and Forest department have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, the sources said.