25 Sep 2019, Edition - 1534, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Will abide by the High Court order on one-day bandh DMK MLA

Covai Post Network

September 25, 2019

Coimbatore : The Secular Progressive Alliance will totally abide by the High Court order banning the September 27 city bandh and will not force the shopkeepers to down their shutters.

” We will abide by the Court order and will not not seek the closure of shops,” DMK MLA, N Karthik told reporters here.

The call for one-day bandh was given to protest against the 100 per cent property tax hike and collecting arrears with back date and also handing over 24 X 7 drinking water supply to French firm Suez.

The future course of action will be decided after consulting the party president, M K Stalin and also alliance partners, he said.

He also said that the alliance will not be responsible if the shopkeepers voluntarily close their establishments.

