With no rains in siruvani, corporation water supply to Covai drops to 181 MLD

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city corporation is supplying 181 MLD of drinking water to its wards at present as against the requirement of 265.70 MLD.

Since the catchment area of Siruvani, the main drinking water source, is not receiving adequate rains, water is being supplied from Pilloor, Bhavani and Azhiyar schemes, Corporation Commissioner, Sravan Kumar Jadavath said today.

Of the 24 wards, which are being supplied water through Siruvani, 17 wards are distributed from Pilloor reservoir.

For ensuring even distribution of water through pipelines and storage in overhead tanks, 20 wards are provided water in four to six days for four hours..

While drinking water is released to 37 wards in a gap of six days, 43 wards are getting water in six to eight days, with a duration of six to eight hours, Jadavath said.

Water for non-drinking purpose is released by 2,042 borewells and added wards, where pipeline laying works are in progress, water is supplied through tankers, following breakage of pipes, he said.

Special teams are also constantly monitoring the distribution, Jatavath said.