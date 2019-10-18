Woman commits suicide by hanging, five-year old also dies in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police are investigating into the suicide of a 41-year old woman and also the death of her five year old daughter in Ondipudur.

According to police, Vedavalli, who lost her husband eight months ago, was staying with her parents.

The daughter suddenly fell ill last night and was taken and admitted to the Government Hospital in the early hours of today, where she died.

Hearing the incident, Vedavalli got upset and committed suicide by hanging in her house.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and arranged to send the body to the Government Hospital, where the child’s body was also kept.

Police are investigating both the cases of death.