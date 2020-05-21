Woman dies after tree branch falls on her in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 36-year old woman, on the pillion of a two wheeler with her husband, died when a tree branch fell on her near Lakshmi Mills in the city today.

Gayathri, along with her husband Raja, was going to the school to get books for their children and suddenly a big tree branch fell on her head on Puliakulam Road around 3 PM, police said.

With serious bleeding head injuries, she was rushed to a private hospital, where Gayatri succumbed and body was sent to Government Hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and investigating.