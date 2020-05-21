  • Download mobile app
21 May 2020, Edition - 1773, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No stone will be left unturned to help those affected by cyclone: PM Modi
  • Policeman killed, another injured in terror attack in J&K’s Pulwama
  • CycloneAmphan: 72 people killed in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee urges PM Narendra Modi to visit state
Travel

Coimbatore

Woman dies after tree branch falls on her in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2020

Coimbatore : A 36-year old woman, on the pillion of a two wheeler with her husband, died when a tree branch fell on her near Lakshmi Mills in the city today.

Gayathri, along with her husband Raja, was going to the school to get books for their children and suddenly a big tree branch fell on her head on Puliakulam Road around 3 PM, police said.

With serious bleeding head injuries, she was rushed to a private hospital, where Gayatri succumbed and body was sent to Government Hospital for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and investigating. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿