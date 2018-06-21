Woman, paramour from Kerala commit suicide near Madukkarai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A woman, along with her paramour, committed suicide by coming under a running train near Madukkarai on the outskrits.

The husband of the 33-year old woman, Dhanya, had lodged a missing complaint at the Thrissur police station in Kerala two days ago, as she left home after being abused by him over her illicit relationship. Police had begun a search.

Learning about the complaint, both Dhanya and paramour Kunju (35) left the area and reached Coimbatore yesterday, police said.

Fearing that they would be caught, they decided to commit suicide and jumped in front of a train near Madukkarai in the wee hours of today. Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post mortem. A letter recovered from the spot revealed the identity of the couple and reasons for the extreme step, police added.

Relatives in Kerala had been informed and the bodies would be handed over after autopsy.