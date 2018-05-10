Woman seeks where abouts of her husband taken by police a week ago

Covai Post Network

A woman with her two children sat on dharna in front of the District Collector’s office in nearby Tirupur, seeking to know the whereabouts of her husband, who was reportedly taken by police a week ago, in the pretext of investigation.

The woman, Preethi, along with her six year old son and one and half year old kid, arrived at the collectorate and claimed that her husband Manohar, a garment factory worker, was taken by police on May four for questioning.

As her husband did not return that day, she enquired with the inspector, who told her that Manohar will come home by evening. However, Manohar did not return home for the last six days and despite complaint no action was taken, she said in a letter to the collector, police said.

She sat in dharna on the premises and demanded immediate steps for the release of Manohar from illegal detention or at least to know the whereabouts.

Senior district officials met her and managed to convince to take action, after which she withdrew her agitation, they said.