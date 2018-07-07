Woman succumbs to road mishap injuries in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Tirupur: A woman pillion riding succumbed to injuries she suffered when she fell off the two-wheeler here on Thursday.

D Jeyalakshmi (35) of Thirumurugan Nagar at Palladam was on way to a theatre with her husband D Deivendran when the vehicle suddenly skidded and the couple fell.

Jeyalakshmi suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. She was referred to the Tirupur Government Hospital, but died en route.