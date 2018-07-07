07 Jul 2018, Edition - 1089, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- JUST IN: Six years after Nirbhaya gang-rape, legal process comes to an end. SC to pronounce its verdict on Monday
- Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Singapore on a three-day visit to attend the World Cities Summit
- Sixteen people have been injured when two private mini-buses collided head-on in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
- BJP has only one agenda and that is, Vikas, Vikas and Vikas, says PM Modi
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was caught on tape admonishing a scribe
- J&K: 1 civilian killed and several were injured in a terror strike in Kulgam
- The offenders should be booked, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha
- A car bombing in eastern Syria killed at least 18 people including 11 members of a US-backed force
- Tharoor’s counsel slams BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, says ‘Court must reject Swamy’s application’
- The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
Woman succumbs to road mishap injuries in Tirupur
Covai Post Network
July 7, 2018
Tirupur: A woman pillion riding succumbed to injuries she suffered when she fell off the two-wheeler here on Thursday.
D Jeyalakshmi (35) of Thirumurugan Nagar at Palladam was on way to a theatre with her husband D Deivendran when the vehicle suddenly skidded and the couple fell.
Jeyalakshmi suffered severe injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. She was referred to the Tirupur Government Hospital, but died en route.