Workers, union leaders lay siege of NTC Mills heaquarters in Covai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : About 100 NTC Mill workers, along with the representatives of major trade unions Wednesday laid siege of the NTC headquarters in the city seeking immediate disbursal of May salary, as agreed upon in front of the district collector on June 2.

The management has decided to give half salary for the month of May following lock down due to Coronavirus scare. Since the workers objected to the decision, a tripartite meeting was held in the presence of Collector, K Rajamani and representatives of NTC and Trade unions.

The management had agreed to pay full salary till May 17 and half the salary for the remaining period.

Since management had not paid the salary till now, the workers led by representatives of major trade unions laid siege of the NTC headquarters in Kattur here and raised slogans.

However, the management sought time and wanted another tripartite meeting in the presence of Rajamani, which is fixed for tomorrow, after which the workers dispersed.

There are about 6,000 workers in seven NTC mills.

CPIM MP, P R Natarajan, AITUC secretary and Former MLA, M Arumugham and representatives from HMS, CITU, LPF, MLF, INTUC, ATP were among those present in the siege.