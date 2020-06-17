  • Download mobile app
17 Jun 2020, Edition - 1800, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Xerox shop issuing forged e-pass sealed, owner absconding

Covai Post Network

June 17, 2020

Coimbatore, Jun 17 : A xerox shop, who issued a forged E-pass to a city person to go to Virudhunagar, was sealed at Sulur.

According to police, the person had travelled to Thiruchendur with the pass and police at Virudhunagar there during check found it as a forged one. On information from Virudhunagar, Sulur Tahsildar Meena Kumari visited the shop and found that many such forged e-passes were issued by the shop owner, Balu., who is at large.

The Sulur Xerox Shop, functioning just a few distance of Tahsildar office was sealed and police are investigating.

