Coimbatore : With India being second after China with Asthma Prevalance as well as the Asthma mortality, CIPLA, a pharmaceutical company has launched a yatra to create awareness about asthma and inhalation therapy.

The #BerokZindagi Yatra aims to help millions breathe-free and to support asthmatics by encouraging them to opt for inhalation therapy, as shying away from the condition will not improve quality of life, accepting it will do, two leading pulmonologists in the region said Thursday.

Asthma can be controlled with medicines, but without the appropriate treatment, it can lead to frequent attacks and yatra is to understand and accept inhalation therapy without fear and stigma, Consultant pulmonologist Dr K Srikanth told reporters here.

Cipla is undertaking a national wide campaign to curb stigmas associated to Asthma which began on December 15 and the ongoing education is of paramount importance in chronic diseases like asthma, he said.

The need of the hour is to overcome barriers/ taboos and understand the importance of inhalation therapy and adhere to it, as asthma is a chronic disease which requires long-term treatment.

“It is very significant to change the perception towards Asthma and Inhalation Therapy. While inhalation treatment can play a crucial role in reducing the impact of asthma on people’s lives, compliance is crucial. Inhaled medicines help to deliver the drugs directly to the lungs, Dr Jay Mohan Unnithan, another pulmonologist said.

There are several therapies and forms of treatment for asthma available in the market. However, it has now been accepted globally that the best and safest way to take asthma medication is by inhalation as it reaches your lungs directly and starts acting immediately, he said.