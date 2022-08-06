You Can’t Be A Good Leader Without Being A Good Coach: Executive Coach Ruchira Chaudhary At Isha’s HINAR 2022

Covai Post Network

On Day 2 of Human Is Not A Resource (HINAR 2022) leadership program, participants learn about capacity building, coaching, effective leadership with powerful case studies and workshops.

Coimbatore : “You cannot be a good leader without being a good coach,” asserted Ruchira Chaudhary, Executive Coach, and Founder, TrueNorth Consulting continuing her session on coaching as an effective Leadership Role Modeling tool on day 2 of “Human Is Not A Resource” (HINAR 2022) program, organised by Isha Leadership Academy at the picturesque Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. “Coaching is not a distinct discipline. It is what you do every single day as you lead those that work with you, that work for you,” expressed Ruchira.

Viewing coaching as an act of maximizing someone’s future potential, Ruchira argued that coaching should not be restricted to large teams or on the basis of working styles as at the end of the day, everybody still has to work with people, leading them by impact or influence. “Think about Coaching as a life skill, it’s something everybody should do. The act of taking people higher. It’s about making them shine brighter. And in the process, you learn about yourself,” said Ruchira, explaining coaching as a vital component in the learning curve of an individual itself.

Moving on from learning models, Amit Kalra, Chief Transformation Officer, HLE Glascoat Limited led the participants on the transformative journey of his organisation presenting a case on building capacity. Speaking about his initial days, he revealed, “I neither had a job description, nor a title or a clear designation. I told everyone during my introductions that my passion is to build “great organizations”. We (HLE Glascoat Limited) are a Good company, we can be Great.

Good to Great became the mission,” signifying the power of narrative to ultimately enable the seeds of transformation in the organisation.

Sharing the three lenses to view the organisation – Product, People and Money, with an ideal combination of all three, Amit discerned, “passion for organization development should be slightly greater than the product,” in creating a well-managed company.

Outlining the story of this transformation, co-host Ashutosh Pandey, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra First Choice Wheels summarised, “Transformation story is not about functional siloed transformation. Those days are passé. Active transformation for tomorrow is clearly an enterprise-wide phenomenon. If you have to do the active transformation in practice you have to use enterprise as a canvas.”

With an aim for overall well-being, the participants started their day today with a session on Yoga and also experienced a guided meditation by Sadhguru. Setting the tone for the post-lunch session, Isha Samskriti students dazzled the audience with a riveting classical Indian dance performance.

Earlier, the Day 1 of the 6th edition of HINAR 2022 at the picturesque Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore, kicked off to a resounding start, with power-packed speaker sessions that included former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, Nina Chatrath, Leadership and Business Consultant and Independent Board Director, Oriental Hotels and Ruchira Chaudhary, Executive Coach and Founder, TrueNorth Consulting. While Prasad drew parallels between cricket and business highlighting the challenges of coaching, Nina Chatrath unveiled the learning preferences connecting them with creating synergy amongst people in the organisation. Ruchira led a session on “Unlocking the secret code to uncommon leadership” delving deeper into the relationship between coaching vis-a-vis leadership and one’s own personal growth.

Human is NOT a Resource (HINAR) is an annual leadership program organized by Isha Leadership Academy. The 3 days program brings together thought leaders, business and HR practitioners from diverse fields to discuss practical steps to enable a paradigm shift from human beings as resources to human beings as possibilities. The final day tomorrow will focus on the primacy of execution, building upon Learning and Capacity, the two other enablers of Active Transformation discussed in the program before. VS Parthasarathy, Vice Chairman, AllCargo will narrate a real-life ‘Execution’ story of his organisation anchoring the conceptual framework in real-life business situations.

Over 10 years ago, Sadhguru founded Isha Leadership Academy to provide the highest quality leadership education by combining external skill sets with tools for wellbeing.

Isha Leadership Academy focuses on cultivating leadership as an innate and intuitive process – beyond strategies or techniques. Its guiding principle is the importance of first managing one’s own mind, body, and energies, in order to manage external situations and people.